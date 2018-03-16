The Splash Zone 3/16/18: Dolphins Retool Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins completely changed the inside of their offensive line yesterday. The biggest news was the release of center Mike Pouncey. He was a dominant All-Pro player when he entered the league, but injuries caught up to him and he just hasn’t been that great of a center. Daniel Kilgore will take Pouncey’s spot at center. The Dolphins traded for Kilgore, along with swapping 7th round picks, with the San Francisco 49ers. And the Dolphins finally added a high caliber guard, something they have been missing for years. Josh Sitton was signed to a two-deal and will be a big boost on the o-line.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

