The Splash Zone 3/15/18: Reshad Jones And Ryan Tannehill Restructure Contracts

Thanks to Reshad Jones and Ryan Tannehill, the Miami Dolphins have freed up some cap space. The star safety restructured his contract and helped free up $6.6 million in cap space. The Dolphins will have a little extra spending money thanks to two of their own.

Reshad Jones restructures deal to help Miami Dolphins

Before the Miami Dolphins can officially sign free agents at 4 p.m. today, safety Reshad Jones helped the team clear salary cap space, according to a league source. In fact, Jones has helped clear $6.6 million in cap space, as first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell crushes Miami Dolphins' 2018 free agent signings

The Dolphins’ first two acquisitions in free agency this year are slot receivers Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola. They needed at least one of those guys to replace Jarvis Landry, but perhaps not both. Perhaps not either of them, actually, according to ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell.

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired L.A. Rams defensive end Robert Quinn, traded wide receiver Jarvis Landry to Cleveland and released defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and tight end Julius Thomas.

What does Ryan Tannehill's restructured deal say about his future?

Adam Gase is committed to Ryan Tannehill as his starting quarterback for 2018. And it appears the organization may now be more committed to his future. The reason? Well, Tannehill and the Dolphins agreed to restructure his contract so that the club saves $11.

Miami Dolphins: Is Chad Henne the perfect backup for Ryan Tannehill?

It is possible that the Miami Dolphins reach into their past for a veteran backup quarterback. Chad Henne is on the radar, according to a league source. Henne, 32, had a 13-18 record in 31 starts for Miami between 2009 and 2011.

Miami Dolphins: Gase should try again for Denver's C.J. Anderson

What kind of man does Adam Gase want on his Miami Dolphins roster?

Miami Dolphins: 5 Things to Know about WR Danny Amendola

The Dolphins are trying to fill the Jarvis Landry void with two players — veteran Danny Amendola and up-and-comer Albert Wilson. In signing Amendola away from the Patriots, the Dolphins weaken the best team in their division.

Danny Amendola is latest Texas Tech tough guy to join Dolphins, following Zach Thomas and Wes Welker | Dave's Digital Domain

Finally the Miami Dolphins have figured out a way to put the pinch on Tom Brady. By signing Danny Amendola to a free-agent contract, the Dolphins deny Brady the use of one of his most reliable targets and a key member of the NFL’s top offensive unit.

2018 NFL free agents: Tight ends disappearing, Dolphins still need one

Maybe this is the year the Dolphins finally spend a high draft pick on a tight end. It’s looking they won’t have a choice. They weren’t players when it came to the top two free agents at the position, with Jimmy Graham going to Green Bay and Trey Burton landing in Chicago shortly after ...

Who is this Josh Sitton, the guard visiting the Miami Dolphins?

Josh Sitton has been to four Pro Bowls and as of Wednesday night, he'll have been in South Florida. Sitton is taking a free agent visit with the Dolphins, according to a league source, and he would strengthen Miami's line.

Quinn Is Ready To Get To Work

Robert Quinn already has accomplished quite a bit in the NFL at the young age of 27, but he's not satisfied. Far from it.

Miami Dolphins Free Agency: Who can replace kicker Cody Parkey?

Cody Parkey tried 23 field goals as a Miami Dolphin and made 21 of them, which is 91.3 percent, which is about as good as it gets. Parkey grew up in Jupiter as a Dolphins fan, but a deal he was offered by the Chicago Bears appears to have been too much to pass on.

