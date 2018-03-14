The Splash Zone 3/14/18: Dolphins Add Two Receivers

It was reported on Monday that the Dolphins were the front runners for Albert Wilson and that was confirmed yesterday as the team signed him to a three year deal. However, the other signing came out of nowhere. The Dolphins signed former Patriot Danny Amendola. It’s going to be one crowded wide receiver room.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins to sign ex-Patriots receiver Danny Amendola | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins will sign Danny Amendola, the Miami Herald has confirmed, giving Miami two new receivers before free agency even begins.

Dolphins Free Agency

Miami Dolphins’ Landry, Suh, Timmons moves about cost, not culture | The Daily Dolphin

Teams always feel the need to justify getting rid of a player, especially when they’re unloading them one after another like the Dolphins have been, and few explanations are more popular than the old “didn’t fit our culture” line. Stop.

Dolphins’ cuts of Julius Thomas, Lawrence Timmons show planning, luck | The Daily Dolphin

Sometimes a team knows exactly what it’s doing and executes it exactly right. Other times, it's just about catching a break. In the case of the Dolphins’ one year with tight end Julius Thomas and linebacker Lawrence Timmons, it was some of each.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

2018 NFL free agents: Miami Dolphins to sign Chiefs WR Albert Wilson | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins have reached an agreement with former Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson, a source confirmed, and he comes aboard as Jarvis Landry’s apparent replacement. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $24 million over three years. Wilson, 25, is a former Port St.

2018 NFL free agents: Chiefs WR Albert Wilson could work for Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

Albert Wilson should sound somewhat familiar to people in South Florida. He was a dynamic quarterback for Port St. Lucie High School from 2007 through ’10 before going on to star at receiver for Georgia State and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins want offensive line leader in free agency | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins intend to make a free agency push at signing a veteran offensive lineman who will bring leadership to the unit and the locker room.

Ja’Wuan James remains under contract in Miami – ProFootballTalk

It appears Ja’Wuan James is staying in Miami. In an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon, the Dolphins right tackle wrote "we got some unfinished business to take care of." James was scheduled to make $9.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins: So long to Suh, another star Gase just can't use

Stephen Ross has a ton of money and he’s not afraid to spend it, which makes him the kind of N...

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins retain safety Walt Aikens – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins already traded Jarvis Landry for a sack of beans, and were reportedly offering Ja'Wuan James in trade. But they are getting something out of their 2014 draft class.

Dolphins Special Teams

Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey to sign with Bears, report says | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly lost their kicker. Cody Parkey will sign with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN.

