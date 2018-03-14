Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Report: Nate Solder's market “off the charts”; Patriots will aggressively try to keep him - Pats Pulpit
The left tackle is two days removed from entering free agency.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins drawing interest from numerous teams; Jets won’t raise offer - Gang Green Nation
Connor Hughes reports the Jets are not budging on their two year, $8 million offer to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who will officially become a free agent on Wednesday if the two sides do not...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills trading Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati Bengals, per report - Buffalo Rumblings
The Bills are moving another big contract.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens release DB Lardarius Webb - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly cut defensive back Lardarius Webb, per his twitter account.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
William Gay takes to social media to announce the Steelers will be releasing him - Behind the Steel Curtain
The man fans call "Big Play" Will Gay is moving on from the Steel City.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL free agency: Bengals decline option on Adam Jones’ contract - Cincy Jungle
This — for now — ends Jones’ time in Cincinnati and sends the cornerback to the free agent market.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns reportedly working on contract extension with RB Duke Johnson - Dawgs By Nature
The two sides aren’t there yet, but they’re getting there.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Deshaun Watson Running With J.J. Watt, On Track For Return At OTAs - Battle Red Blog
Good news!
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans release “sneak preview” of new uniforms - Music City Miracles
WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!??!?!
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Andrew Norwell expected to sign with Jaguars, per reports - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to be active in NFL free agency, but they decided they didn’t want to be active and go out and make another splash. The Jaguars and former Carolina Panthers...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Andrew Luck expected back in Indianapolis this week - Stampede Blue
After spending considerable time in California working with noted QB throwing mechanics gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, Ian Rapoport is reporting that Andrew Luck is expected back in Indianapolis...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Breaking news: Broncos will sign quarterback Case Keenum - Mile High Report
The Broncos have added their veteran quarterback
San Diego Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers to Place Second-Round Tender on Tyrell Williams - Bolts From The Blue
If another franchise plans to sign Williams, they will have to give up a second-round pick in the process
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Sean Smith former Raiders teammates show their support following one-year jail sentence - Silver And Black Pride
Following Smith’s guilty plea and subsequent one-year jail sentence, a couple of his former Raiders teammates stepped up to show their support.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kansas City Chiefs to sign free agent WR Sammy Watkins - Arrowhead Pride
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants free agency rumors: RB Jonathan Stewart expected to visit - Big Blue View
Veteran has connections to Dave Gettleman, Mike Shula
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles Free Agency Rumors: Michael Bennett and Martellus Bennett to reunite in Philadelphia? - Bleeding Green Nation
This would be something.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys rumors: Orlando Scandrick has requested his release from the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
To quote Boyz II Men, we appear to have come to the end of the road.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins Free Agency: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to have his first FA visit with Washington today - Hogs Haven
The Redskins are hosting a CB
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Free Agency: Jimmy Graham drawing interest from Packers & Saints, per reports - Acme Packing Company
The former Seahawks tight end has been linked to the Saints as well, but Green Bay could be kicking the tires.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions rumors: Lions in a ‘two-team race’ for CB Malcolm Butler - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions are reportedly interested in acquiring Malcolm Butler... or maybe not.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
No. 1 target confirmed: Bears expected to sign Allen Robinson - Windy City Gridiron
The former Jacksonville Jaguars star receiver will join the Bears to create a hopeful bright future.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Kirk Cousins rumors: Vikings Will ‘Likely’ Be Kissing Cousins for $28 million/yr - Daily Norseman
You like that?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints’ Zach Strief announces retirement from NFL - Canal Street Chronicles
A huge piece of the Saints offensive line has officially called it a career.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Falcons need additions, but not transformation - The Falcoholic
A useful reminder before free agency.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
New bidder enters the race to purchase the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader
Fanatics owner Michael Rubin is interested in making an offer to purchase the Panthers, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs are bringing back Grimes on a one-year deal - Bucs Nation
Cornerback Brent Grimes signs a one-year deal to return to the Buccaneers.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers sign punter Jeff Locke to 1-year contract - Niners Nation
Bradley Pinion is signed for one more year, and handles punting and kickoff duties.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals will sign Sam Bradford per ESPN - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals will be bringing in Sam Bradford to be their quarterback in 2018.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Report: Ex-Titans RB DeMarco Murray scheduled to meet with the Seahawks - Field Gulls
In need of running back help, the Seattle Seahawks will reportedly meet with free agent DeMarco Murray, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
The Los Angeles Rams had one of the NFL’s best offensive lines in 2017 - Turf Show Times
A coaching overhaul and a pair of key free agents quickly helped make the Rams’ O-line one of the best in the league
