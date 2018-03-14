Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Report: Nate Solder's market “off the charts”; Patriots will aggressively try to keep him - Pats Pulpit

The left tackle is two days removed from entering free agency.





Austin Seferian-Jenkins drawing interest from numerous teams; Jets won’t raise offer - Gang Green Nation

Connor Hughes reports the Jets are not budging on their two year, $8 million offer to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who will officially become a free agent on Wednesday if the two sides do not...





Buffalo Bills trading Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati Bengals, per report - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills are moving another big contract.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens release DB Lardarius Webb - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly cut defensive back Lardarius Webb, per his twitter account.





William Gay takes to social media to announce the Steelers will be releasing him - Behind the Steel Curtain

The man fans call "Big Play" Will Gay is moving on from the Steel City.





NFL free agency: Bengals decline option on Adam Jones’ contract - Cincy Jungle

This — for now — ends Jones’ time in Cincinnati and sends the cornerback to the free agent market.





Browns reportedly working on contract extension with RB Duke Johnson - Dawgs By Nature

The two sides aren’t there yet, but they’re getting there.

AFC SOUTH:

Deshaun Watson Running With J.J. Watt, On Track For Return At OTAs - Battle Red Blog

Good news!





Titans release “sneak preview” of new uniforms - Music City Miracles

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!??!?!





Andrew Norwell expected to sign with Jaguars, per reports - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to be active in NFL free agency, but they decided they didn’t want to be active and go out and make another splash. The Jaguars and former Carolina Panthers...





Andrew Luck expected back in Indianapolis this week - Stampede Blue

After spending considerable time in California working with noted QB throwing mechanics gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, Ian Rapoport is reporting that Andrew Luck is expected back in Indianapolis...

AFC WEST:

Breaking news: Broncos will sign quarterback Case Keenum - Mile High Report

The Broncos have added their veteran quarterback





Chargers to Place Second-Round Tender on Tyrell Williams - Bolts From The Blue

If another franchise plans to sign Williams, they will have to give up a second-round pick in the process





Sean Smith former Raiders teammates show their support following one-year jail sentence - Silver And Black Pride

Following Smith’s guilty plea and subsequent one-year jail sentence, a couple of his former Raiders teammates stepped up to show their support.





Kansas City Chiefs to sign free agent WR Sammy Watkins - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

NFC EAST:

Giants free agency rumors: RB Jonathan Stewart expected to visit - Big Blue View

Veteran has connections to Dave Gettleman, Mike Shula





Eagles Free Agency Rumors: Michael Bennett and Martellus Bennett to reunite in Philadelphia? - Bleeding Green Nation

This would be something.





Cowboys rumors: Orlando Scandrick has requested his release from the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

To quote Boyz II Men, we appear to have come to the end of the road.





Redskins Free Agency: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to have his first FA visit with Washington today - Hogs Haven

The Redskins are hosting a CB

NFC NORTH:

Packers Free Agency: Jimmy Graham drawing interest from Packers & Saints, per reports - Acme Packing Company

The former Seahawks tight end has been linked to the Saints as well, but Green Bay could be kicking the tires.





Detroit Lions rumors: Lions in a ‘two-team race’ for CB Malcolm Butler - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions are reportedly interested in acquiring Malcolm Butler... or maybe not.





No. 1 target confirmed: Bears expected to sign Allen Robinson - Windy City Gridiron

The former Jacksonville Jaguars star receiver will join the Bears to create a hopeful bright future.





Kirk Cousins rumors: Vikings Will ‘Likely’ Be Kissing Cousins for $28 million/yr - Daily Norseman

You like that?

NFC SOUTH:

Saints’ Zach Strief announces retirement from NFL - Canal Street Chronicles

A huge piece of the Saints offensive line has officially called it a career.





The Falcons need additions, but not transformation - The Falcoholic

A useful reminder before free agency.





New bidder enters the race to purchase the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

Fanatics owner Michael Rubin is interested in making an offer to purchase the Panthers, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.





Bucs are bringing back Grimes on a one-year deal - Bucs Nation

Cornerback Brent Grimes signs a one-year deal to return to the Buccaneers.

NFC WEST:

49ers sign punter Jeff Locke to 1-year contract - Niners Nation

Bradley Pinion is signed for one more year, and handles punting and kickoff duties.





Arizona Cardinals will sign Sam Bradford per ESPN - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals will be bringing in Sam Bradford to be their quarterback in 2018.





Report: Ex-Titans RB DeMarco Murray scheduled to meet with the Seahawks - Field Gulls

In need of running back help, the Seattle Seahawks will reportedly meet with free agent DeMarco Murray, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.





The Los Angeles Rams had one of the NFL’s best offensive lines in 2017 - Turf Show Times

A coaching overhaul and a pair of key free agents quickly helped make the Rams’ O-line one of the best in the league