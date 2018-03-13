The Splash Zone 3/13/18: Dolphins Free Agency Frenzy

There was a slew of news stories about the Dolphins yesterday, mainly about players that will be released soon. None was bigger than Ndamukong Suh, who has been a wrecking ball on the Dolphins defensive line since he showed up in 2015. The Dolphins are also getting rid of two guys they brought in last year, Lawrence Timmons and Julius Thomas.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins aren’t tanking in 2018; They’re finally being honest | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins look like they’re tanking. They aren’t. They’re just being a little bit more realistic than usual. It’s understandable to wonder whether this is a full reboot after they shipped out Jarvis Landry for a fourth- and a seventh-round pick last week and have made clear that th...

Dolphins Free Agency

Miami Dolphins continue to part ways with their best players | Miami Herald

First Jay Ajayi. Then Jarvis Landry. Now Ndamukong Suh. The Miami Dolphins are becoming a less interesting, low-watt team in gambling to get rid of some of their most talented playmakers.

Why the Miami Dolphins are doing all this | The Daily Dolphin

On the surface, it appears the Miami Dolphins are flipping over the whole roster. In reality, the Dolphins are just jettisoning some really big names.

Miami Dolphins free agency negotiations begin Monday | Miami Herald

The NFL’s negotiating period with unrestricted free agents begins Monday and the Miami Dolphins will be active.

No Suh, no Landry — but no rebuild for the Dolphins, either | Miami Herald

Patience, Miami Dolphins fans. Yes, Jarvis Landry and Ndamukong Suh are heading out of town. But the team’s broader plan has not yet come into focus.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins trying to keep Ja'Wuan James | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are trying to sign right tackle Ja’Wuan James to a contract, but it’s one that will not overpay him.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins will release Ndamukong Suh, per report | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins plan to release defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh as early as today, according to a report. "As the Dolphins continue their attempt at a culture change," ESPN's Jeff Darlington posted on Twitter Monday morning.

Reasons Miami Dolphins are cutting Ndamukong Suh | Miami Herald

The reasons the Miami Dolphins are cutting Pro Bowl tackle Ndamukong Suh go far beyond salary cap savings to issues such as team chemistry and team culture.

Cutting Ndamukong Suh hurts, but Dolphins never should’ve signed him | The Daily Dolphin

Splashy free agent signings are fun. Really fun. But they aren’t always prudent.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins cut LB Lawrence Timmons in cost-cutting move | Miami Herald

It’s not a good week to be a highly paid Miami Dolphins defensive player. Lawrence Timmons will join Ndamukong Suh in the unemployment line.

