The Splash Zone 3/12/18: ‘No Regrets’ Says Jarvis Landry

It’s going to be odd seeing Jarvis Landry in a different uniform next season. The slot receiver was one of the most passionate, emotional players on this offense during his time in Miami. Landry said there are ‘no regrets’ during his time with the Dolphins. Landry was a huge fan favorite and he will be missed, but it’s time to move on and hope the Dolphins make some smart moves to get them back into the postseason.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Jarvis Landry: 'No regrets' over time with Dolphins - NFL.com

Not much can beat Jarvis Landry's initial public reaction to the Miami Dolphins agreeing to trade him to the Cleveland Browns, but he offered a more composed take on his new NFL home a few hours later.

Jarvis Landry Trade

Jarvis Landry trade: Browns closer to NFL playoffs than Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

Get ready for a stomach-turning prediction: The Browns will make the playoffs before the Dolphins. Maybe it’s just the way this part of the NFL calendar makes the mind wander to crazy places, but Cleveland’s situation looks pretty enticing after a trio of trades to begin what could be ...

Cleveland Browns closer to NFL playoffs than Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

Get ready for a stomach-turning prediction: The Browns will make the playoffs before the Dolphins. Maybe it’s just the way this part of the NFL calendar makes the mind wander to crazy places, but Cleveland’s situation looks pretty enticing after a trio of trades to begin what could be ...

Reaction to Miami Dolphins trading Jarvis Landry: ‘Your job’s on the line’ | The Daily Dolphin

Jarvis Landry is gone. Jay Ajayi has been gone. And Channing Crowder has a message for those responsible: “They better have a play for this jettison,” said Crowder, a former Dolphins linebacker and current host on Miami’s WQAM-560AM.

Jarvis Landry trade opens possibilities for Miami Dolphins | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins trading Jarvis Landry opens a wide field of possibilities for the team to go into free agency and use an extra draft pick it got in the deal.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Jermon Bushrod isn’t retiring, hopes to rejoin Miami Dolphins for ’18 | The Daily Dolphin

PARKLAND — Jermon Bushrod isn’t retiring and Sam Young is in a holding pattern as the NFL’s free-agent window is about to open. Bushrod, a former Pro Bowl guard who endured an injury-shortened 2017 season, said he wants to play a 12th NFL season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins Free Agent Round Up - The Phinsider

The Dolphins have 16 players heading towards free agency

Dolphins shopping starting tackle Ja’Wuan James - The Phinsider

The Dolphins may not be done dealing some of the team’s starters from last season.