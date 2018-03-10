The Splash Zone 3/10/18: Dolphins Trade Away Jarvis Landry

The Jarvis Landry era in Miami is over as the wide receiver will be playing for the Cleveland Browns next season. The Dolphins traded their star slot receiver away for two draft picks, but also freed up a ton of cap space. Landry brought the fire and passion to the Dolphins offense and that will be hard to replace. It will be interesting to see how this offense is going to look without Landry in the slot.

No wide receiver in NFL history has more catches in his first four seasons than Jarvis Landry. And now, Landry is gone. The Miami Dolphins traded away Landry on Friday, according to a league source, sending him to the Cleveland Browns for draft picks.

Pop quiz: Which receiver would you rather have, Mike Wallace or Jarvis Landry? I’d say you have five seconds to think it over, but if you’ve been paying any attention — heck, even if you’ve barely paid attention — you should ace this in .1 seconds.

Now that the Dolphins are trading away receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns, this is what their offense will be missing in 2018: • Where did all the MVPs go? It's possible that by the start of the 2018 season, safety Reshad Jones and QB Ryan Tannehill will be the only former team ...

This one’s going to hurt. Badly. The Dolphins have a special knack for breaking South Florida’s heart, but they’ve outdone themselves this time.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

