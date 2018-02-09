The Splash Zone 2/9/18: Adam Gase Adds Former Dolphin To Coaching Staff

Adam Gase is not done adding coaches to his staff as he has added former Dolphins safety Renaldo Hill to the ranks. Hill was with the Dolphins from 2006 - 2008 and spent time with the Cardinals, Raiders, and Broncos. Hill was previously the defensive backs coach for the Pittsburgh Panthers and his role has yet to be specified.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Former Dolphins

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

