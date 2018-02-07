The Splash Zone 2/7/18: Why Isn’t Zach Thomas In The Hall Of Fame Yet?

Jason Taylor went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Zach Thomas has been eligible for four years, yet Brian Urlacher just got in on his first year of eligibility. Kudos to Urlacher, but if we look at the careers of both Urlacher and Thomas, they’re practically mirrored. We as Dolphin fans know Thomas deserves that gold jacket.

Jason Taylor got in and Zach Thomas didn’t, even though they were career-long running mates equally important to the Dolphins. It’s past time for Zach Thomas to get in.

NFL Draft 2018: Could Dallas Goedert solve Miami Dolphins’ TE woes? | The Daily Dolphin

MOBILE, Ala. — It's only been 25 years since the Miami Dolphins had a Pro Bowl tight end. We're not saying that's a long time, but, Keith Jackson (1993) and Ferrell Edmunds (1989 and 1990) would be a trivia question even the most diehard Dolphins fans might have a hard time answering.

Todd McShay projects Miami Dolphins to draft Quenton Nelson | Miami Herald

Todd McShay unveiled his second NFL mock draft Tuesday. With the 11th overall pick, he has the Miami Dolphins selecting Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson.

Super Bowl LII: To Miami Dolphins’ dismay, Patriots not going anywhere | The Daily Dolphin

Finally, the Patriots are falling apart. All it took was another ho-hum 13-win season and losing the Super Bowl by a touchdown to send them spiraling into chaos. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are feuding.

Ranking the top three needs for the 2018 Miami Dolphins.

The Splash Zone 2/6/18: Miami Dolphins Are Long Shots To Win Next Year’s Super Bowl - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2018 NFL Bad Lip Reading features Jay Cutler, Jarvis Landry, Matt Moore, Walt Aikens - The Phinsider

Don’t call it a comeback, because the Bad Lip Reading guys have been here for years. And now they are back with their 2018 version of the NFL edition. There are some really good entries this year -...

Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Dolphins protecting Ryan Tannehill with first pick - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins head into the 2018 offseason with plenty of question marks, and not a lot of obvious answers. Free agency will be important for the team, where there should be solid signings,...

NFL Draft 2018: First round order set and Dolphins’ picks - The Phinsider

The completion of the Super Bowl on Sunday ended the NFL’s 2017 season with the Philadelphia Eagles claiming the championship. That game also locked in the final order for the 2018 NFL Draft, with...

Retain, Tag, or Let Walk? - Damien Williams - The Phinsider

Should the Dolphins retain, tag, or let Damien Williams walk in free agency?