The Splash Zone 2/6/18: Miami Dolphins Are Long Shots To Win Next Year’s Super Bowl

It’s never too early to start talking about next year’s Super Bowl. As long as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are still around, the New England Patriots will always be a favorite to win. But if we scroll down the whole list, we will find that the Miami Dolphins are near the bottom with a 75-to-1 chance to win it all.

Miami Dolphins given 75-to-1 odds to win next year's Super Bowl - Sun Sentinel

2019 Super Bowl odds: Miami Dolphins listed as Super longshots to win Super Bowl 53 by oddsmakers

Former Dolphins

After SB, Jay Ajayi lashes out at those who ‘throw dirt on your name’ | The Daily Dolphin

Former Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi took to Instagram in an apparent call-out of his critics. In the post, Ajayi is holding and kissing the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy. Ajayi writes: "THEY may have tried to discredit you, discount you, throw dirt on your name...

Dolphins Offseason

The Super Bowl blueprint the Eagles followed is hard to copy | Miami Herald

The Philadelphia Eagles have risen from last place in the NFC East to a Super Bowl berth in one year. Can that be a blueprint for the Miami Dolphins?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Eagles win Super Bowl; Save humanity from another Patriots championship - The Phinsider

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl championship on Sunday night, beating the New England Patriots and saving humanity from another year of hearing how great the Patriots are. It was...

Super Bowl 2018: Patriots loss caption this - The Phinsider

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots last night to claim the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship and their first NFL Championship since 1960. It was a back-and-forth game...