The Splash Zone 2/3/18: Will This Be The Year Of DeVante Parker?

Last season, and the season before that, was when DeVante Parker was supposed to blossom into this star receiver we all believed he would be. But yet again Parker was fighting the injury bug and he did not produce at the elite level like fans and that coaching staff was hoping he would. Parker is entering year four with the Miami Dolphins and maybe, just maybe, this is the year he finally pops off.

Three years in, Miami Dolphins’ DeVante Parker lags far behind early careers of top receivers | The Daily Dolphin

For Dolphins fans, the DeVante Parker question has become as much a rite of spring as wondering how many games the Marlins will lose and how close the Panthers will come to missing the playoffs.

Miami Dolphins' Jay Ajayi trade can still pay dividends | Miami Herald

The Jay Ajayi trade doesn’t look like a win for the Dolphins now because the running back is playing in the Super Bowl. But there are valuable lessons to be learned from the move.

2018 NFL Draft: Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli meets with Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

The only one who doesn’t seem to notice that Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli is missing a finger on his left hand is Troy Fumagalli. He had his index finger amputated as an infant because he was born with Amniotic Banding Syndrome, the same disorder that cost UCF’s Shaquem Griffin his ...

Tom Brady labels Dolphins 'bad guys forever' in Facebook documentary - Sun Sentinel

New England QB Tom Brady called the Miami Dolphins "bad guys forever" in the latest episode of his Facebook documentary, "Tom vs. Time." And he was talking to his 5-year-old daughter.

