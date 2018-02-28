The Splash Zone 2/28/18: Dolphins Trying To Find A Trade Partner For Jarvis Landry

When Jarvis Landry was slapped with the franchise tag last week, fans rejoiced as they believed the wide receiver would be back with the team. But that is not the case as it appears more likely that Landry will be taking his talents somewhere else next season. The Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Landry because they just didn’t want to lose him for free. By placing the tag on him, the team can receive some sort of compensation like draft picks or another player.

The Miami Dolphins will head to the NFL Combine this week hoping to find a team willing to trade for receiver Jarvis Landry.

With long-term doubts lingering at quarterback, the Dolphins need to explore their draft options there even with more pressing needs along the O-line.

The Dolphins have two major issues to address this offseason that will dictate the course of this franchise's future.

The Miami Dolphins are rolling over $69,161 dollars in unused salary cap space into 2018, according to the NFL Players Association. No NFL team will carry over less.

