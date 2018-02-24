The Splash Zone 2/24/18: Miami Dolphins Meet With Vontae Davis

Somebody call grandma because Vontae Davis is paying the Miami Dolphins a visit. Six years ago, on Hard Knocks with the Dolphins, Davis was traded to the Indianapolis Colts as the team was displeased with his inconsistency. The cornerback was cut by the Colts in November due to season ending surgery and a falling out with the team. It’s an interesting visit as the Dolphins seem to have their core group of Howard, Tankersley, Lippett, and McCain.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins meet with free-agent corner Vontae Davis | Miami Herald

Vontae Davis met with Dolphins brass Friday, signaling a willingness to return to the team that drafted him, then later traded him.

Dolphins Running Backs

Free Agency Preview: Running Backs

With the start of the new league year approaching, dolphins.com continues a series of free agency previews with the running back position.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins | Five things to watch at NFL Combine | Miami Herald

A deep dive on the teams that presumably will be in the running for Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry. A deal could get done next week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Former Dolphins

School closes after Ex-Dolphins player makes threat on Instagram | Miami Herald

Former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin posted a photo of a shotgun on his Instagram story with the caption "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge" and tagged four accounts — which included Dolphins players — and Harvard Westlake high school, which he is an alumnus of.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 2/23/18: Changes Coming To The Miami Dolphins Roster - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The “For Real?” Files: Laremy Tunsil - The Phinsider

There’s only one question to answer in this off-season series: do you think this young guy is for real?

Dolphins hosting Vontae Davis on free agent visit - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, hosting a free agent meeting with their 2009 first-round draft pick. Cornerback Vontae Davis, who spent the 2009 through...

Panthers, Titans among teams interested in trading for Jarvis Landry - The Phinsider

There are plenty of potential suitors for Miami’s star wide receiver, but will any be willing to pay enough to acquire Jarvis Landry?