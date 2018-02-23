The Splash Zone 2/23/18: Changes Coming To The Miami Dolphins Roster

In order to free up some cap space, the Miami Dolphins will be releasing two veterans and potentially a third one. The team will be releasing Lawrence Timmons and Julius Thomas, two guys who underwhelmed in their first, and only, season in Miami. Ja’Wuan James could also be on the outside looking in as the team could potentially terminate his fifth year option allowing him to become a free agent.

Miami Dolphins salary cap overview | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are over the salary cap. So they have to do much work, including cutting some players, adjusting other salaries, to compete in free agency.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins: UCLA’s Rosen a possible quarterback target | Miami Herald

Most expect UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen to go in the Top 5. Mel Kiper disagrees with the conventional wisdom — to the Dolphins’ benefit.

Dolphins Linebackers

Free Agency Preview: Linebackers

With the start of the new league year approaching, dolphins.com continues a series of free agency previews with the linebacker position.

