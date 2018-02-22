The Splash Zone 2/22/18: Is Jarvis Landry Just A Chess Piece?

Jarvis Landry may have received the franchise tag, but that doesn’t mean he will be with the Miami Dolphins next season. There is speculation around this move as some believe the wide receiver could still be on the trade block and moved to a different team. The Dolphins would like to keep Landry at a reasonable price and if he left for free agency, the team wouldn’t be compensated. With the tag, the team can choose to trade the slot receiver or rent him for a year, but with a high price tag.

Jarvis Landry franchise tag by Miami Dolphins curious | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins tagging receiver Jarvis Landry as their franchise player makes sense in only one scenario that may play out in the coming weeks -- a trade. Barring that, it’s poor management.

Jarvis Landry's franchise tag part of pivotal offseason for Dolphins, plus more notes - CBSSports.com

Miami one of the half-dozen most intriguing teams this offseason amid free-agent and trade rumblings

Would the Miami Dolphins trade Jarvis Landry? | The Daily Dolphin

It's all about leverage and strategy and deadlines and weighing options, of course. The Miami Dolphins didn't have a deadline of Tuesday to place a franchise tag on Jarvis Landry. In fact, Tuesday was the very first day they could place a franchise tag on Landry, which is an uncommon move.

See, kids? Miami Dolphins’ Kenny Stills’ encounter with police gets tense (but has happy ending) | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills was going to pick up a pizza and go home. It was to be a simple Sunday night errand, only it quickly escalated into something not so simple. As he pulled out of the parking lot, he noticed police eyeing him.

Miami Dolphins plan to keep Mike Pouncey | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins will be making roster cuts as part of addressing their salary cap concerns but at this stage the team does not plan to move on from Mike Pouncey.

2018 NFL free agents: Could Miami Dolphins add one of these o-tackles? | The Daily Dolphin

If the Miami Dolphins move on from right tackle Ja'Wuan James, which is very possible, they may have an important void to address. It is possible the Dolphins could slot Jesse Davis into the position, if he does not become a starter at guard.

