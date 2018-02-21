The Splash Zone 2/21/18: Jarvis Landry Gets The Franchise Tag

The Miami Dolphins have placed the franchise take on Jarvis Landry. The wide receiver has been tagged with the non-exlusive tag which allows Landry to sign a one year deal. However, this doesn’t mean that Landry will be back with the Dolphins next season. He can still sign an offer sheet and if the Dolphins don’t match that, they will be compensated (believe two first round picks?) if Landry leaves. There is also the possibility of a trade.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

BREAKING: Miami Dolphins franchise tag Jarvis Landry | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins are franchise tagging star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The Dolphins are applying the non-exclusive franchise tag, which would allow Landry to sign a one-year deal worth about $16 million.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill’s past doesn’t suggest Super Bowl run | Miami Herald

Although Nick Foles surprised NFL fans by leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl, Dolphins fans hoping for similar from Ryan Tannehill must face facts.

2018 NFL Draft: QB Mason Rudolph intriguing Miami Dolphins fit | The Daily Dolphin

Mobile, AL. — Barring a bold trade, the Miami Dolphins won't have a shot at quarterbacks Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 26.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

As Landry nears free agency, Pouncey hopes deal gets done | Miami Herald

The Dolphins could have put the franchise or transition tag on Jarvis Landry Tuesday. They did not — even though one star teammate hopes they lock him down.

Dolphins Tight Ends

2018 NFL Draft: Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki talks with Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

Early in his time at Penn State, Mike Gesicki’s role at tight end was in jeopardy because he was having a bad time with drops. That wasn’t promising for his future at the school or his chances of one day turning pro. But Gesicki didn’t let that derail him.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 2/20/18: Is Jimmy Graham A Good Fit For The Dolphins? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2018 NFL Mock Draft 6.0 - 2 Rounds - The Phinsider

Round 1

1. Cleveland (0-16) Sam Darnold, QB, USC

After taking Myles Garrett first overall last year the Browns take a QB number overall in 2018. I am sticking with Darnold here from my last mock. I...

It is smokescreen season - everything you hear could mean anything - The Phinsider

Last night, Jost Houtz posted here on The Phinsider an article about the Dolphins planning to wine and dine Baker Mayfield. That, of course, immediately spun speculation that Miami is all-in on...