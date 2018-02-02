The Splash Zone 2/2/18: Is Mike White The Right Choice?

The Miami Dolphins may or may not be looking for a quarterback in the year’s draft. Some fans want to see the team take a quarterback in the first round while other feel the team needs to address a need instead. If the Dolphins decide to address a need in the first round, they could look to take Mike White. Analysts have ranked White as a day two selection and really helped his stock at the Senior Bowl.

NFL Draft 2018: Is Mike White the right QB choice for Miami Dolphins? | The Daily Dolphin

MOBILE, Ala. — Mike White's favorite quarterback is Tom Brady. But we can forgive White for the moment, and yes, even if he ends up as a draft pick of the Miami Dolphins, because the Dolphins are his team as a native of Pembroke Pines and former star at University School in Fort Lauderdale.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Top 5: Tony Oden

Five Things to Know About … New defensive backs coach Tony Oden

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins have plans for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant | Miami Herald

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on Jakeem Grant, Tony Lippett and the quarterback and tight end search.

