The Splash Zone 2/17/18: Miami Dolphins Making Uniform Changes

Five years ago, the Miami Dolphins changed their logo and their uniforms to look more modern. Fast forward to now and the team has decided to make some changes to their uniforms. Everyone hoping for the throwback uniforms will be disappointed as the team is not making any drastic changes.

The Miami Dolphins will make uniform changes during offseason | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins will be making some changes to their uniform for the 2018 season, five years after revamping their previous uniforms and logo.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins coaches, staff donate $17,500 to family of Douglas assistant coach Aaron Feis, killed in school shooting - Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins coaches and staff donated $17,500 to the family of Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach Aaron Feis, one of the victims of the shooting at the Parkland school. Dolphins assistant head coach Darren Rizzi knew Feis and organized the collection.

Dolphins Linebackers

2018 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins meet with USC linebacker Uchenna Nwosu | The Daily Dolphin

The first few seasons of an NFL career require more than just being a great athlete, and Southern California linebacker Uchenna Nwosu has the patience to let a team groom him into a starting-caliber player.

Dolphins Secondary

2018 NFL free agents: Top safeties available for Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins believe they’re set for years at safety with Pro Bowler Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald signed long term, and those two form a solid, hard-hitting duo at the back end of their defense.

