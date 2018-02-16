The Splash Zone 2/16/18: Dolphins Confident In Their Cornerbacks

The Miami Dolphins pass defense was pretty mediocre last season, but the team believes that have a promising group of players. There was constant miscommunication among the defensive backs last season which resulted in Lou Anarumo losing his job. Xavien Howard started stepping up and it looks like he could be ready to be the teams No. 1 corner. Cordrea Tankersley performed well for a rookie and Tony Lippett will be returning to the lineup after missing all of last season. We also can’t forget about how reliable Bobby McCain was all season.

MIAMI GARDENS—No other position on the Dolphins’ roster has been a more volatile stock than the cornerbacks. From moment to moment, they go from looking like one of the deeper units on the team to one of its chief liabilities.

Somebody’s going to want Jarvis Landry badly enough to pay big money for him. If it’s not the Dolphins, it’ll be another team. Probably a few of them. In ESPN’s ranking of the NFL’s top 50 free agents this year, Landry was ninth overall and No. 1 among wide receivers.

The Dolphins don’t need a receiver in free agency this year—unless they do. The team has a promising core of under-25 receivers in Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker, as well as Jakeem Grant pressing for opportunities, but Landry is about to hit unrestricted free agency.

The Dolphins don’t appear to be in the market for any of the top-line defensive end free agents, but they need to take a hard look at their depth this offseason.

Free agency comes first, but NFL teams are already deep into their 2018 draft preparation. The college all-star games were last month, and the NFL Combine is two weeks away. Click here for the Dolphins' full stock of picks.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

There’s only one question to answer in this off-season series: do you think this young guy is for real?

Greetings, readers. I’ve decided that this week, it’s time we took a look at the viewpoints of some of our fellow readers and writers here on the Phinsider board. As always, let’s have some fun...