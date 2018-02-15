The Splash Zone 2/15/18: Dolphins Have A New Athletic Trainer

The Miami Dolphins have a new athletic trainer and his name is Kyle Johnston. He spent the past eight seasons as the University of Louisville’s director of sports medicine. The Dolphins were looking for a new trainer after the team fired previous trainer Ryan Grove.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Injury-plagued Miami Dolphins hire Louisville’s Kyle Johnston as trainer | The Daily Dolphin

If the Dolphins are going to have better luck with injuries than they’ve had lately, a lot of the credit would go to a newcomer who isn’t a stranger to this state. The Dolphins have hired Kyle Johnston as their trainer, replacing Ryan Grove, who was fired after the season.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Renaldo Hill hiring: Which men played, coached for Miami Dolphins? | The Daily Dolphin

When Adam Gase and the Dolphins brought in longtime NFL safety Renaldo Hill to assist with their defensive backs, he became the team’s 10th former player to return as a coach.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 2/14/18: Dolphins First Round Pick Could End Up Being More Valuable - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins quick hits: Jarvis Landry, Ryan Tannehill, coaching changes - The Phinsider

Sometimes you stare at a white screen trying to come up with something to write, wanting to share ideas about the Miami Dolphins, but not able to form a full article about any particular subject....