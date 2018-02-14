The Splash Zone 2/14/18: Dolphins First Round Pick Could End Up Being More Valuable

The Miami Dolphins are on the clock and Baker Mayfield, or some other quarterback, is still on the board. Fans are getting excited as the team is about to take a quarterback. BUT WAIT! It’s been announced that the Dolphins have moved backed some spots and were able to get another draft pick(s). Despite not taking a QB or a player, the Dolphins would be able to move back and draft perhaps a guard later in the first and collect a few picks in the process. Draft night will be interesting if one of the top quarterbacks is sitting there when the Dolphins are on the clock.

Miami Dolphins first-round draft pick valuable | Miami Herald

Even if the Miami Dolphins don’t pick a QB at No. 11 overall in the first round of the NFL draft, it would be good news if one is available at that spot for trade reasons.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins coach Adam Gase overhauls staff hoping for change in 2018 | The Daily Dolphin

A sick feeling permeated the Dolphins’ locker room on New Year’s Day as players cleaned up the clutter from a 6-10 season. It’d been in the back of some of their minds over the previous few weeks when they’d blown key games to squander their shot at the playoffs, and it hit hard knowing ...

Dolphins Running Backs

Stats prove it: Miami Dolphins’ Kenyan Drake is third-most elusive RB in NFL | The Daily Dolphin

Anyone who watched Kenyan Drake pull off two 42-yard runs and a 66-yarder last season could see he was a running back making the most of his first real chance in the NFL. Now, there’s a better — and objective — way to quantify it.

Dolphins Offensive Line

2018 NFL free agents: Top offensive guards available for Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins need a plan at guard, and that stands out as one of the biggest issues to address this offseason. Miami has Ted Larsen and Jesse Davis under contract, which is a good start. If Davis moves in as the starting right tackle, though, that leaves a guard spot open.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins planning on big addition at cornerback this season - Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins CB Tony Lippett, who had a team-best 4 INTs in 2016, missed last season with an Achilles injury. His return figures to significantly boost the position.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 2/13/18: Raven Players Trying To Recruit Jarvis Landry - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Charley Casserly 2018 mock draft 1.0: Dolphins add needed defensive piece - The Phinsider

Welcome to Tuesday, or as it could be called, another day, another mock draft. NFL Media’s Charley Casserly released his first mock draft of the offseason, setting up his projection of how the...