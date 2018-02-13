The Splash Zone 2/13/18: Raven Players Trying To Recruit Jarvis Landry

In a month teams will begin their free agency period and start negotiating contracts with players set to be unrestricted free agents. Free agency begins on March 14th and the Miami Dolphins are going to have some decision to make, none bigger than Jarvis Landry. The relations ship between the Dolphins and Landry is complicating considering all that has been said. A couple of Baltimore Raven players tweeted at Landry to sort of perhaps sway him to come play for them.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Purple reigns as tweet by Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry triggers Ravens courtship | The Daily Dolphin

Nine characters — that’s all Jarvis Landry typed into his Twitter account over the weekend before hitting the button and watching everything go aflutter. “DIFFERENT” Landry wrote.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Top 5: Renaldo Hill

Top 5: Renaldo Hill

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield to Miami Dolphins in NFL mock draft | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have a need at backup quarterback and they get their man in Baker Mayfield in the first round in this early NFL mock draft.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas begins internship on Capitol Hill - Sun Sentinel

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas begins an internship working for U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat who represents Texas.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 2/12/18: Miami Dolphins Special Teams Among The Best - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2018 NFL mock draft: SB Nation goes two rounds in latest projection - The Phinsider

The NFL Draft is two-and-a-half months away, which is plenty of time to learn about the prospects who could be selected by the Miami Dolphins this year. Throughout the offseason leading up to the...

Retain, Tag, or Let Walk? - William Hayes - The Phinsider

Should the Dolphins retain, tag, or let William Hayes walk in free agency?

Weddle Recruiting Dolphins Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry To The Ravens? - The Phinsider

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle playfully engaged Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Twitter over the weekend.