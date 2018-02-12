The Splash Zone 2/12/18: Miami Dolphins Special Teams Among The Best

According to Pro Football Focus, the Miami Dolphins had the 6th best special teams unit in the league. Before the season started, the team decided to release Andrew Franks and Matt Darr in favor for Cody Parkey and Matt Haack. Parkey was solid all year, while Haack was a bit inconsistent. However, like ever season, Michael Thomas is the Dolphins best special teams player. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent and the team will have to decide if they will keep their special teams ace. A Darren Rizzi death stare may sway the Dolphins to keeping Thomas.

Michael Thomas, Dolphins special teams named among league's best | Miami Herald

Michael Thomas was not only the best special teams player in the NFL, at least in Pro Football Focus’ view, he was a cornerstone of one of the league’s best units.

Dolphins Cycling Challenge

Coach Eric Studesville Rides In DCC

New Dolphins assistant coach Eric Studesville was a biking regular during his eight years with the Denver Broncos, so he didn't hesitate to volunteer as soon as he found out about the Dolphins Cycling Challenge.

More than 4,000 turn up for Dolphins Cancer Challenge VIII (DCC) | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS—The Dolphins Cancer Challenge gets bigger every year, and the 2018 edition drew a crowd of more than 4,000 participants for its signature event at Hard Rock Stadium.

