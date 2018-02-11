The Splash Zone 2/11/18: Tony Lippett Should Be Ready For Spring Workouts

August was a terrible month for the Miami Dolphins and their fans. Ryan Tannehill and Tony Lippett suffered season ending injures in training camp and Raekwon McMillan season ended in his first preseason game. Lippett spoke yesterday at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge and stated he has been rehabilitating and should be good to go for the team’s spring workouts.

Miami Dolphins CB Tony Lippett healthy, ready for spring workouts | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS—When Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett lost his season due to a torn Achilles tendon last August, he didn’t let it get him down. Lippett, who was coming off a strong year and was expected to be a key figure in the defense last season, stayed upbeat throughout his rehabilitati...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch progressing after surgery | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS—It was a tough 2017 season for Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch after establishing himself as a starter the year before, and much of that frustration was because of a variety of injuries.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald clears up ongoing legal situation | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS—There’s been some question lately as to the status of Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald’s court-ordered community service, but he said today he’s in the process of completing his hours and has “no doubt” about his availability for spring practices and the upcoming season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

