The Splash Zone 2/10/18: Ryan Tannehill Is A Bargain

The San Francisco 49ers made Jimmy Garoppolo the highest paid player in history. It’s really shocking to see as Garoppolo has only started seven games in his career, but he has won all of those starts. Kirk Cousins will be hitting the market and his deal may exceed Garoppolo’s. Which brings us to Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins quarterback salary cap hit will be around $19.8, which is actually right around Blake Bortles and Tyrod Taylor’s cap hits.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers contract: Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill now a bargain | The Daily Dolphin

There were more than a few arched eyebrows when Ryan Tannehill signed a $96 million, six-year extension with the Dolphins in 2015, but agent Pat Dye said at the time he might come to regret that Miami got his client so cheaply. That time appears to be now.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins hire former safety Renaldo Hill as assistant defensive backs coach | The Daily Dolphin

A decade after playing safety for the Dolphins, Renaldo Hill is back with the organization as assistant defensive backs coach. The team announced Hill's hiring today, the latest in a series of staff moves by head coach Adam Gase, and this is his first NFL coaching job.

Dolphins Offseason

Kneeling-related boycott? Actually, Miami Dolphins’ home attendance is up | The Daily Dolphin

It’s an emotionally charged topic and has been for nearly two years. Whenever the subject of players kneeling during the national anthem is raised, inevitably there’s a vocal group of fans who say they now prefer to be known as former fans.

Phinsider News You May have Missed

The Splash Zone 2/9/18: Adam Gase Adds Former Dolphin To Coaching Staff - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The “For Real?” Files: Xavien Howard - The Phinsider

There’s only one question to answer in this off-season series: do you think this young guy is for real?

Phinsider Radio - Recapping Super Bowl 52 and looking at Josh McDaniels - The Phinsider

We take a look at Super Bowl 52 and also discuss the situation regarding Josh McDaniels

Free Agent Tracker: Jeremy Hill - The Phinsider

With free agency rapidly approaching, who might the Dolphins target to bolster the roster?

Dolphins bring back former safety Renaldo Hill as Assistant DB coach - The Phinsider

From 2006 through 2008, safety Renaldo Hill served as the Miami Dolphins’ starting free safety, playing in 39 games over that span. He recorded 195 tackles, six interceptions, 15 passes defensed,...