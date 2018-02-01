The Splash Zone 2/1/18: Andre Branch Recovering From Surgery

Andre Branch missed two games last season to due a knee injury he suffered. The defensive end underwent surgery and according to him it was a successful operation. Branch had a solid first year with the Miami Dolphins in 2016 but after signing that big contract he sort of flopped last season. He played most of the season on a limited basis as he was struggling to play through that knee issue.

Dolphins' Branch undergoes surgery, shares photo | Miami Herald

Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch went under the knife Wednesday, presumably to fix the knee issue that deviled his 2017 season.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Hires

The Miami Dolphins announced they have hired Eric Studesville as run game coordinator/running backs coach, Kris Kocurek as defensive line coach and Tony Oden as defensive backs coach.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Colin Kaepernick fits Miami Dolphins’ QB need behind Ryan Tannehill | The Daily Dolphin

The answer to the Dolphins’ quarterback uncertainty is sitting there to be had. He’s waiting for their call. With no guarantee on Ryan Tannehill’s left knee, they need a sound backup plan to avoid the fiasco they got into last summer in which they were begging broken, old Jay Cutler to ...

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Retired Bills safety Williams has 'no ill will' toward Jarvis Landry | Miami Herald

Buffalo Bills safety Aaron Williams says he has ‘no ill will’ toward Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry over a blindside hit that ended Williams career.

Alex Smith signs 4-year, $94-million contract - The Phinsider

The NFL offseason started early this year as the build up to the Super Bowl now includes a blockbuster trade, with the Kansas City Chiefs sending quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins...