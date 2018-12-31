The Splash Zone 12/31/18: Dolphins End Their Season With Loss To Buffalo

What an embarrassing way to end the season. The Dolphins got demolished in Buffalo and proceeded to become the worst Dolphins defense in the history of the organization. Again, the defense made Josh Allen look like a star as they had no answer for his scrambling ability. Ryan Tannehill started the game off with two interceptions and just didn’t look good all day. This may have been his final game as a Dolphin as that decision will come during the offseason. Still not sure on Adam Gase’s status but today’s showing did not help his cause. Going to be an interesting offseason either way.

Dolphins' improvement marginal as questions usher in offseason - NFL Nation- ESPN

The futures of Ryan Tannehill and Adam Gase are two of the uncertainties facing a Dolphins team that would like to shed the label of mediocrity.

5 Instant Takeaways: Miami Dolphins smashed at Buffalo Bills - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Dolphins were demolished at Buffalo on Sunday, ending their season with a third straight loss.Until and unless owner Stephen Ross makes announcements about coach Adam Gase and others returning in 2019, questions and uncertainty will hover over the franchise.

Habib: Miami Dolphins should make Adam Gase interview to keep job - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The final indignity wasn’t the 42-17 blowout.It wasn’t the three-game losing streak when the Dolphins had everything to play for.No, 2018 wasn’t quite done kicking Adam Gase when he was down if not out.Gase was two minutes into a brief postgame news conference Sunday when a blaring siren interrupted.

Miami Dolphins: Why does Danny Amendola think this team lost so much? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Danny Amendola was clearly biting his lip.The Miami Dolphins finished 7-9 and he's not used to losing. In five seasons at New England, he won two Super Bowl rings and never went worse than 12-4 in a regular season.

Miami Dolphins: Does Xavien Howard believe he's about to get a new contract? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Xavien Howard certainly earned a new long-term contract, with seven interceptions in 12 Dolphins games.But is Howard hopeful he'll get that deal done this offseason?"Oh yeah, oh yeah," Howard said in Miami's locker room Sunday. "I hope so. But if not I'll keep busting my butt and working hard. And hope it all pays off at the end.

