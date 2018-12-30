The Splash Zone 12/30/18: Dolphins And Bills Set To Face Off

The Dolphins and Bills will finish up their season today as the two teams will both be heading home to watch the playoffs from their couch. The Bills may have the quarterback of the future and will look to build around him this offseason. The Dolphins on the other hand are the opposite. It’s become clear that the team is ready to move on from Ryan Tannehill and could look to replace him with someone like Teddy Bridgewater with a rookie quarterback waiting in the wings. It was a disappointing season, but the team could still finish .500 with a win against Buffalo.

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills

Miami Dolphins (7-8) at Buffalo Bills (5-10)

Cameron Wake planning to return to Miami Dolphins in 2019 - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Defensive end Cameron Wake, who turns 37 in a month, said Friday that he’s planning to return for an 11th season with the Dolphins and has an eye on eventually completing his career with just one organization.“If it makes sense, for sure,” Wake said when asked about the chance to wear one NFL uniform.

Dolphins’ inability to get to quarterback wrecked defense | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins must fix their pass rush in the offseason. They have averaged two sacks per game this season, which ranks 29th in football.

