The Splash Zone 12/29/18: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Bills

It all comes down to this. One team is heading home and...well, the other one is heading home too. The Bills and Dolphins will be done after the game tomorrow and a crazy offseason could be in store for the Dolphins. A win or loss shouldn’t change Stephen Ross’s mind on Adam Gase. Ryan Tannehill could be making his final start as a Miami Dolphin after being with the team for seven seasons. Win or lose, the offseason is going to be interesting for the Dolphins.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Will Ryan Tannehill be making his final Dolphins start Sunday? - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Even Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who is perhaps Ryan Tannehill's biggest supporter, says he wished he had seen more consistency from his quarterback.

Dolphins at Bills

AC In The AM: Always Challenging vs. The Bills

Finish the right way.

Top News: Cam Wake Wraps Up Another Impressive Season

Cameron Wake provided the strongest indication yet Friday that he wants to keep playing beyond this season.

What exactly are the Miami Dolphins playing for at Buffalo? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — In the last Miami Dolphins season finale, quarterback Jay Cutler played one series.Coach Adam Gase was going to send him back in for another, but Cutler said he was all set.We never saw or heard from Cutler again, until he showed up in a fairly entertaining role on his wife's reality show.

Will Dolphins show up or pack it in against Bills in finale? | Miami Herald

The Dolphins 2018 season mercifully comes to an end Sunday. And while it doesn’t seem to most of us that there’s much to play for, here’s what is on the line.

Dolphins Front Office

Mike Tannenbaum hurt the Miami Dolphins salary cap situation | Miami Herald

Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum was supposed to keep the team on a good salary cap footing but instead Miami will rank 26th in salary cap space to begin the 2019 league year.

Tannenbaum’s expected departure could spark overhaul of Miami front office – ProFootballTalk

The weekend report that Dolphins V.P. of football operations Mike Tannenbaum is all but certain to be fired is if anything becoming more certain as Week 17 approaches. So if/when Tannenbaum goes, what happens next? At this point, no one knows. Chris Grier serves as the G.M.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Is Miami Dolphins' $9.3 million gamble on DeVante Parker worth it? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Most of the time when coaches gamble, it’s on fourth-and-1. A fake punt. A two-point conversion.The Dolphins are about to make a $9.3 million gamble with receiver DeVante Parker.Coach Adam Gase says he plans to play Parker in Sunday’s finale against the Buffalo Bills. Normally this would not be news, but the stakes of Gase’s decision are too high not to be news.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins: Is Bobby McCain better off at slot corner? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Bobby McCain began this season as an outside corner and he's probably going to finish it there.McCain got paid big bucks to stay with the Miami Dolphins because of his prowess as an inside, slot corner.So, wouldn't it be best to just leave McCain where he does best?“It’s survival mode," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Thursday.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/28/18: Tannehill Wants To Finish Career In Miami - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins podcast Phinsider Radio: Be Cool Before Black Monday - The Phinsider

A lot going on and we’re running out of season! Hurry up and validate us before our self-esteem well runs dry during the offseason!

Miami Dolphins “Caption This” Contest! - The Phinsider

A slightly passive-aggressive Caption This! contest before Black Monday.