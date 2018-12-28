The Splash Zone 12/28/18: Tannehill Wants To Finish Career In Miami

This Sunday could potentially be Ryan Tannehill’s final game as a Miami Dolphins. Tannehill has spent all of his seven seasons with the team after being drafted eight overall in the 2013 draft. Tannehill arguably had his best season in 2016 with Adam Gase in his first year as head coach. Then Tannehill got injured near the end of the season, followed by missing the rest of the next season. Many of us were excited about his return to the lineup and with the Dolphins starting 3-0, things were looking good. Until they weren’t. We know how everything plays out, so I’ll spare you the pain. Now reports are coming out that the Dolphins are done with Tannehill after this season. If that is the case, I applaud Tannehill for his time with Miami. The guy bled for his team and loved his teammates. I wish things could have turned out better for both the Dolphins and Tannehill.

