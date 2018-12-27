The Splash Zone 12/27/18: Mike Tannenbaum’s Time In Miami Looks To Be Coming To An End

The first domino is set to fall as Mike Tannenbaum is expected to part ways with the team following the season. Tannenbaum has been with the team for the past four years and spent the last three as the V.P. of football operations. With an underachieving roster, changes had to be made and it looks like Tannenbaum may be the only one getting the boot. But that could change on Sunday if the Dolphins fall flat against the Bills. If the team looks bad against Buffalo, Gase could also be looking for a new job also. But as of right now, Gase should be back for a fourth season as long as the team shows up on Sunday.

Report: Dolphins are “all but certain” to part ways with Mike Tannenbaum – ProFootballTalk

Undecided about potential changes 10 days ago, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has made at least one decision regarding the future of his team. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Ross is "all but certain to dismiss"

Schad: Most important voices in Dolphins decisions should have longer-range vision

It's hard to know exactly who is responsible for each and every decision, because when they don't work out, people usually point at the other guy.It's pretty clear Mike Tannenbaum was heavily involved in the decision to make a splash in 2015, giving $114 million to a defensive tackle, albeit a very talented one, in Ndamukong Suh.

AC In The AM: A Day To Appreciate & Reflect

Sometimes we take for granted the path some of these players traveled to get where they are today, how Christmas for them growing up was more about getting by than getting presents. There was a Christmas tree, but often very little underneath.

The Tape Don’t Lie: Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, a review - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says, “The tape don’t lie.”So each week, I’ll give the game tape a closer look.Here are some things I noticed after watching Miami's embarrassing 17-7 home loss to the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars.

AC In The AM: Rookie Class Filled With Promise

Go through the names, go up and down the list of the eight players selected by the Dolphins in the 2018 draft, and you’ll see production and promise. You’ll see a group that collectively was one of the real positives of this season and individually has addressed some important needs moving forward.

Miami Dolphins Announce Team Award Winners

The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2018 season. Cornerback Xavien Howard was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, running back Frank Gore earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner and wide receiver Kenny Stills earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

Mike Tannenbaum all but out in Miami, but futures for Dolphins GM Chris Grier and HC Adam Gase still up in the air - The Phinsider

While Mike Tannenbaum is all but out after Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, the future of Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier and HC Adam Gase is still up in the air