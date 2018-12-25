The Splash Zone 12/25/18: Adam Gase Worried About Buffalo, Not Job

The Dolphins will end their season against the Bills on Sunday. This game could be the last time we see some faces such as Ryan Tannehill, Cameron Wake, or Adam Gase. Jobs are on the line but after Sunday’s defeat against the Jaguars, I don’t even think a great game from the team will save some people. Gase stated he was not worried about his job at the moment as he was going about business as usual preparing for the Bills this coming Sunday. I fully expect Gase to be back for a forth year. But if the team loses like they did to the Jaguars, I expect a full house cleaning from Stephen Ross.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dark clouds lurk over the Dolphins as 2018 season winds down - NFL Nation- ESPN

The Dolphins' home finale was embarrassing on many fronts, and the next couple of weeks could be the start of an overhaul in Miami.

Adam Gase

Miami Dolphins' Adam Gase: 'I don’t need to lobby for my job' - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Adam Gase laid out what likely will be his case for receiving a fourth season to turn around the Miami Dolphins when he sits down with owner Stephen Ross after the season, saying 13 players landing on injured reserve doomed the team to a 7-8 record rather than misreading the roster he helped put together.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

D’Angelo: This is why Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill must go - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

MIAMI GARDENS – Ryan Tannehill is all too familiar with Calais Campbell, the three-time Pro Bowler who has provided the Miami Dolphins quarterback some of his more forgettable moments.Two years ago, it was Campbell’s low hit that ended Tannehill’s season in December and started what Tannehill described as a chain of events in his left knee that led to the quarterback missing the entire 2017 season.

Dolphins 2018 Season

Miami Dolphins waste outstanding defensive effort - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

MIAMI GARDENS — Leave it to the Dolphins to follow a blowout loss by losing a game that was tight the entire way, yet still find a way to make the latest defeat feel worse.The Dolphins somehow pulled that off Sunday by losing 17-7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

AC In The AM: Offense Had Very Few Answers

As it turned out, it didn’t matter what else happened around the league. The Dolphins simply couldn’t do their part.

Schad: Who stays? Who goes? In humiliating loss to Jaguars, these Dolphins don't seem to care - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

MIAMI GARDENS — The owner was watching and what he must have been thinking.Stephen Ross was watching and he bowed his head and he held it up with with his right hand on his temple and he grimaced.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/24/18: Dolphins Eliminated From Playoffs - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Sources: Those familiar with Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross’ thinking believe he is prepared to make a run at Jim Harbaugh if he wants to come back to the NFL - The Phinsider

If the New York Jets make Jim Harbaugh an offer he can’t refuse, those familiar with Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross’ thinking believe is prepared to make an ever bigger offer to ensure that Harbaugh coaches the Miami Dolphins.