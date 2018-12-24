The Splash Zone 12/24/18: Dolphins Eliminated From Playoffs

We may have seen the last of Ryan Tannehill at Hard Rock Stadium. We may have seen the last of Adam Gase at Hard Rock Stadium. Not only did yesterday’s loss eliminate the Dolphins from the playoffs, but may have also cost some jobs. Stephen Ross is going to have some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks. I’m not sure what to expect as I can see Gase staying but also see him getting a pink slip. It is going to be an interesting offseason.

Five instant takeaways for Miami Dolphins' 17-7 loss to Jags - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

MIAMI GARDENS — There will be no more miracles — Christmas miracles or otherwise — for these Miami Dolphins.The Dolphins were staring at their future a couple of weeks ago after pulling that miracle against the New England Patriots, but rather than making a playoff push, they fell flat on their faces.

Jaguars end Dolphins’ playoff hopes – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins' playoff chances have just gone from slim to none. Miami, which already had a very limited path to the playoffs, lost at home 17-7 to Jacksonville today and was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Adam Gase on Ryan Tannehill: I wish he would have played a little better – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins opened Sunday's game against the Jaguars with an eight-play, 78-yard touchdown drive that seemed to put them on track for a good day in their final home game of the year. As it turned out, that was the end of the positives for the offense.

Dolphins ownership considering sweeping changes, but GM Chris Grier likely safe - CBSSports.com

Both Adam Gase and Mike Tannenbaum could be let go

Adam Gase, Chris Grier, Mike Tannenbaum’s jobs in jeopardy entering 2019 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are coming up on the end of yet another season chock full of ups and downs and mixed results. It appears that owner Stephen Ross believes changes might be necessary to alter the...

Dolphins vs Jaguars final score and immediate reactions - The Phinsider

Is this the end of the Adam Gase Era?

