The Splash Zone 12/23/18: Dolphins Set To Face Off Against Jaguars

The Dolphins and Jaguars will face off today at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins will look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive with a win today against a struggling Jaguars team. We are down to the final two games of the regular season and looking back many fans believed this team was going to be a tad over .500 when many analyst stated the Dolphins would be near the bottom of the league. Miami may be in the bottom of the league in most stats, but they managed to find ways to win games.

The final home game of the season is here for the Dolphins while the Jaguars finish out a year that started with promise but finishes with pain.

Everywhere you turn, you hear the phrase more and more about the Miami Dolphins.Change is coming.Although some change is inevitable in the NFL, another rocky season of mediocrity in Miami is paving the way for what could be a house-cleaning.

It's not that Xavien Howard isn't confident. After all, it was earlier this month he proclaimed he is the NFL's best cornerback.It's just that Howard isn't the brash, loud-mouthed, insult-'em-while-you-can cornerback that Jalen Ramsey is.

