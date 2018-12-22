The Splash Zone 12/22/18: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Jaguars

The Dolphins will be taking on the Jaguars tomorrow at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins have only lost one game at home all season and with a win would improve to 8-1 on their home turf. The Jaguars are struggling, which means they will run and pass all over the Dolphins defense just like the Vikings did last week. The Dolphins aren’t a postseason team but remain in the hunt and would need a win and a Patriots loss to remain in the hunt.

Miami Dolphins can go 7-1 at home for first time since 2002 | Miami Herald

From the longest game in NFL history to the Miami Miracle, craziness has happened at every Miami Dolphins home game so far this season. Will that trend continue against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Dolphins Running Backs

BREAKING: Kenyan Drake Miami Miracle football up for auction - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Kenyan Drake Miami Miracle touchdown football is up for action, according to Steiner Sports. The auction officially begins at 6 p.m. Friday, with a preview beginning at 3 p.m., and runs until 10:30 pm. on January 19.

Frank Gore of Miami Dolphins will not need foot surgery, wants to return in 2019

Frank Gore, who suffered a sprained foot against the Vikings last Sunday, will not need surgery and wants to return in 2019 for a 15th NFL season, a source told ESPN.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins' Cam Wake addresses his future - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Cam Wake is 36 years old and has played 144 NFL games, all as a Miami Dolphin.Could Wake, whose contract is up after this season, ever envision himself playing for a different team?

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins' Maurice Smith has lost too many friends to gun violence. Here's what he's doing about it. - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Dolphins defensive back Maurice Smith was sitting at his locker this week, thinking about what had just happened. Again."My friend died yesterday," Smith said. "He just — another one got shot. I deal with this, it seems like two a month.

Dolphins 2018 Season

AC In The AM: Plenty To Savor In '18 At Hard Rock Stadium

It’s been a wonderful ride there this season, the Dolphins winning six of their seven games at Hard Rock Stadium with a chance Sunday against Jacksonville to make it seven of eight. Think of all the special and very memorable moments:

