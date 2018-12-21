The Splash Zone 12/21/18: Kiko Alonso Gets A Rest Day

The Dolphins were without two defensive starters yesterday during practice. T.J. McDonald is dealing with an ankle issue while Kiko Alonso got a rest day to for a sore hamstring and knee. Alonso leads the team in tackles and is fourth in the NFL. Alonso has been the Dolphins most consistent linebacker this season on a pitiful defensive unit.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins' Kiko Alonso taking a rest day at practice - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE -- The Dolphins continued preparing for Sunday's final home game, against the Jacksonville Jaguars, without two defensive starters on Thursday afternoon, working in the practice bubble without linebacker Kiko Alonso and safety T.J. McDonald.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins: How many sacks could Ryan Tannehill have avoided? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Ryan Tannehill was sacked nine times at Minneapolis which leads one to wonder how many of those the Dolphins quarterback could have prevented.According to coach Adam Gase — one.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins' Adam Gase laments loss of 'special person' Frank Gore - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — In a league in which records and streaks take a backseat to whichever is the next opponent and injuries are kissed off with the mantra “next man up,” occasionally an exception comes along.Frank Gore is an exception.

AC In The AM: Nice Surprises At Running Back

You never want to lose a player like Frank Gore, but the Dolphins now seem well equipped to handle his absence in these final two regular season games.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins 'shocked' offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil isn't Pro Bowler - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Laremy Tunsil is the only starting left tackle in the NFL to not allow a sack this season.So, yes, the Miami Dolphins were surprised he wasn't named to the Pro Bowl team this week."He’s the best tackle in football," coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins newcomer Kendrick Norton redirecting vengeance - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — The newest Miami Dolphin isn’t trying to get General Manager Chris Grier fired.When the week started, he was.Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton joined the Dolphins on Wednesday off the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers.

Dolphins Secondary

Pro Bowl alternate safety Reshad Jones unsure of long-term Dolphins future - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones said Wednesday he feels unsure of if he fits into the organization's long-term plans."I'm not sure," Jones said. "I don't know what's going on. All I can do is play football. Do what I've been doing for the last nine years. I have another year guarantee here.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/20/18: Dolphins Place Frank Gore On IR - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Kiko Alonso misses practice ahead of Jaguars game; T.J. McDonald day-to-day - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins could be without starting linebacker Kiko Alonso for their Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Alsono has played every defensive snap this season, but has been dealing...