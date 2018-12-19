The Splash Zone 12/19/18: Dolphins Can Still Somehow Make The Playoffs

This Dolphins team is not a playoff team but they can still make the postseason. There isn’t much hope as many fans have given up on this season with two games left. First, the Dolphins have to win their next two games against the Jaguars and Bills. Second, the Patriots have to lose their next two games against the Bills and Jets. If those two scenarios happen, the Dolphins would actually win the AFC East. It’s a long shot, but crazier things have happened.

How Miami Dolphins can still win East (don't hold your breath) - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Think about the odds of the Dolphins pulling off the Miami Miracle.Now think about the odds of them doing it two consecutive weeks.Now you’re in the ballpark on the improbability of what you’re about to read.

Inside The Numbers: Rookies Rewriting Dolphins History

The offensive highlight in the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday was rookie Kalen Ballage’s 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which continued the Dolphins’ trend of long scoring plays in 2018.

AC In The AM: Dolphins Look For Late-season Answers

With all sorts of issues to address after a 24-point loss to the Vikings, with their playoff hopes just barely alive and with an in-state matchup against Jacksonville straight in front of us, we offer up this Tuesday morning dose of perspective

Miami Dolphins News 12/18/18: Frank Gore Expected To Be Done For Season - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2019 NFL Draft order through Week 15 - The Phinsider

There are two weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, with a lot of meaningful football left to be played and playoff positioning still to be determined. It also means, however, there are only...