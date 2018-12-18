The Splash Zone 12/18/18: Frank Gore Expected To Be Done For Season

Frank Gore is dealing with a sprained foot and may miss the final two games of the season. Gore was injured on a run during the Dolphins/Vikings game on Sunday and needed help getting off the field. The 35 year old running back was a key contributor to the Dolphins this season when many believed Kenyan Drake was going to be the featured back.

Report: Frank Gore not expected back this season – ProFootballTalk

Dolphins running back Frank Gore sprained his foot in Sunday's loss to the Vikings and went for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. It's reportedly severe enough to force an early end to Gore's season.

Dolphins Running Backs

Top News: Coaching Staff Not Surprised By Kalen Ballage's Performance

Kalen Ballage’s 75-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday might have come as a surprise to many, but not to Head Coach Adam Gase.

Dolphins 2018 Season

AC In The AM: Poor Start Followed By Poor Finish

For a while at least, it looked like the Dolphins were going to follow a miracle victory with a remarkable comeback.

Miami Dolphins' playoff hopes crater as offense sputters - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins started slowly, generated little offense and gave up 220 rushing yards to lose to the Vikings and severely damage their playoff hopes.

AFC and NFC Playoff picture after Week 15 - The Phinsider

Week 15 of the NFL season is nearly complete, with just the New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Monday Night Football game to be played. The week featured several changes to the playoff picture...