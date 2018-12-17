The Splash Zone 12/17/18: Dolphins Playoff Hopes All But Extinguished

While still in the playoff hunt with three weeks remaining, it’s just like the Dolphins to lay an egg after having one of the most memorable plays in NFL history last week. The Minnesota Vikings ran right over the Dolphins in the first quarter. Though the Dolphins were making a comeback issues started popping up at the worst time and the Vikings ran away with it. The Dolphins still have a small chance of making the postseason, but let’s be real, this season is over and the Dolphins remain a mediocre, inconsistent football team.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Dolphins' faint playoff hopes are teetering on the edge of extinction.Miami fought back after a disastrous start at Minnesota on Sunday, but was eventually routed, 41-17.The Dolphins fell in a 21-0 hole at the Vikings before the first quarter was over on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — It was nothing we haven’t seen from the Dolphins in previous Decembers, or, for that matter, in previous games this season.But it still managed to have a fresh feel, this particular installment of December Dolphins disappointment.

Dolphins rookie Kalen Ballage shows off his speed on 75-yard touchdown run as Miami strikes for 12th 50-yard plus score in 2018.

