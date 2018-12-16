The Splash Zone 12/16/18: Dolphins And Vikings Set To Face Off

The Dolphins and Vikings will face off today as both teams are vying for the postseason. The Dolphins looked like they were out of it with seven seconds left in the game last week. But as we know, the Miami Miracle happened and the Dolphins are looking to carry all that momentum over to this game. The Vikings on the other hand have been struggling the past couple of weeks after losses to the Patriots and Seahawks. Both of those games were on the road but they will be on their home turf today.

The Dolphins travel to Minneapolis to face the Vikings in a game that will help determine Miami’s potential playoff future. Here are five players to keep an eye on Sunday: DB Minkah FitzpatrickMiami’s first-round draft pick has looked so polished most of the season it’s easy to forget he’s a rookie. But he didn’t have his best game against Julian Edelman and the Patriots last weekend. We haven’t seen Fitzpatrick have two tough games in a row, so

Miami’s star cornerback is set to miss another week of action.

DAVIE — Crunch time for the Dolphins didn’t just happen on the last play against the Patriots. One play before Brandon Bolden scored his second touchdown against his former team, there was crunch time of a different sort, courtesy of right tackle Ja’Wuan James.It was a second-and-10 play from the New England 17 when Ryan Tannehill took the snap and James and guard Jesse Davis made a beeline around left end — essential since they had to arrive before ballcarrier

Dolphins 2018 Season

Devoid of divas and drama queens, Miami Dolphins believe they can make playoffs

DAVIE — Darren Rizzi is the associate head coach of the Miami Dolphins and he's been with the organization since 2009 and he's seen a lot.He's seen a lot of coaches, a lot of players, and yes, too many losses and not enough playoff wins.Surely Rizzi has never seen anything like the Miami Miracle. Few of us have. But Rizzi is an unfailingly candid guy.And so here are the Dolphins, 7-6, somehow still alive in the AFC playoff picture, likely needing another upset win Sunday at Minnesota to

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Mailbag Week 15 Requests and Week 14 answers - The Phinsider

The Phinsider Mailbag and I have been having a disagreement lately, especially when it comes to me having the time (or remembering) to post it. Today, I am going to try to make up for some of that....