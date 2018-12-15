The Splash Zone 12/15/18: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Vikings

The Dolphins will be traveling to take on the Vikings tomorrow. The Dolphins are coming off their miracle win against the Patriots while the Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the Seahawks on Monday night. The Vikings even fired their offensive coordinator this week and promote their QB’s coach to fill the role. The Dolphins enter as underdogs, but they proved to us that anything can happen on Sunday.

AC In The AM: Now It's All About The Vikings
Dolphins at Vikings
Dolphins need road turnaround to stay in playoff mix - Sun Sentinel
The Dolphins, needing a win at Minnesota to realistically keep their playoff hopes alive, are 1-5 on the road and have lost 10 of their last 11 games away from Hard Rock Stadium.
Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Vikings
Five snapshots from the Dolphins-Vikings series.
Vikings’ elite 3rd-down defense could be Dolphins’ downfall | Miami Herald
Ryan Tannehill has never been a good third-down quarterback, but if the Dolphins have designs on getting to the playoffs, he needs to end the trend.
Dolphins Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill a polarizing figure, but toughness not a question - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN
The Dolphins quarterback shrugged off what appeared to be a serious ankle injury to lead Miami to its impressive and improbable win.
Dolphins Running Backs
Cleats? Miami Dolphins' Brandon Bolden doesn't need stinkin' cleats - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL
DAVIE — Dolphins running back Brandon Bolden had two carries for two touchdowns and averaged 30.0 yards per carry against the Patriots.It’s not the most remarkable stat line he has ever posted, though.
Hyde: The secret behind the ageless Frank Gore and his success with Dolphins at 35 | Commentary - Sun Sentinel
At 35, former Hurricane Frank Gore is the Dolphins' leading rusher and moving up the all-time list
Dolphins Defensive Line
Dolphins’ defensive linemen auditioning in final weeks | Miami Herald
A look at the Dolphins defensive line, a position that has been disappointing. Roster turnover here is likely.
Dolphins 2018 Season
Re-naming The Miami Miracle: In search of a better moniker - NFL.com
Dan Hanzus finds everything about The Miami Miracle dazzling -- everything but the tired name, that is. Check out his top Twitter-sourced candidates for re-naming the play of the decade.
