The Splash Zone 12/14/18: Adam Gase Wishes Team Could Have Stayed Healthier

Adam Gase doesn’t make many excuses and won’t blame injuries for his teams record this season. But like us fans, Gase just wishes his players could have stayed healthier this year. Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant were key contributors and we can only wonder how this offense would look if they had stayed healthy. Josh Sitton and Daniel Kilgore, two offseason acquisitions, were both lost early in the season and the offensive line has gone through quite a few iterations already.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Adam Gase wishes Dolphins 'could stay a little healthier' during season, playoff pursuit - Sun Sentinel

Dolphins coach Adam Gase openly wonders how his team could have performed this season with the help of several players who suffered season-ending injuries this season.

Dolphins Running Backs

Kenyan Drake Is Not Done Making Magic

When Kenyan Drake met with reporters in the Dolphins locker room Wednesday, he politely requested that questions be restricted to the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

AC In The AM: Kenny Stills Excelling On And Off The Field

He’s made a difference on Tuesdays all season long, tirelessly giving back to the community on his day off. Now, he’s back doing it on Sundays as well, evidenced by his season-best performance against the Patriots.

Dolphins at Vikings

Are the Dolphins freaked out the Vikings changed offensive coordinators this week? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — No, the Dolphins are not freaked out that the Vikings changed offensive coordinators this week.“We’ll probably just have to adjust on the fly," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. "The biggest thing for us is we can’t focus so much on that. We’re always trying to focus on what we’re doing and trying to make sure we execute what we have in our game plan. We can’t get caught up in what’s necessarily going on in or who’s

Dolphins 2018 Season

Another Miami miracle? Here’s how the Dolphins could steal the AFC East title from the Patriots - CBSSports.com

Could the Dolphins win the AFC East? It’s possible

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/13/18: Can Miami Miracle Propel Dolphins To The Playoffs? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2019 Todd McShay Mock Draft 1.0: Dolphins looking...tackle? - The Phinsider

The 2019 NFL Draft will not start until April 25, and the 2018 NFL season will not end until the Super Bowl is complete on February 3, but that does not mean draft preparation is not already under...

Tannehill lights up the sky, smokes Patriots - The Phinsider

Although the Miami Dolphins’ stunning gadget play with no time left, to win the game, has rightly received most of the attention in the aftermath of Miami’s victory over New England last Sunday,...