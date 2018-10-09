The Splash Zone 10/9/18: Dolphins May Or May Not Be Shopping DeVante Parker

Reports came out yesterday that the Dolphins were looking to move DeVanter Parker. A little bit later reports came out that the Dolphins weren’t looking to trade Parker. The wide receiver has only appeared in one game so far this season and just cannot stay healthy. The team already has a good core of receivers with Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant, and Albert Wilson. It would be tough to find Parker any playing time behind those guys.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins are not shopping WR DeVante Parker, source says

Adam Gase

What Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Monday

Gase on Dolphins: ‘Nothing drastic’ needs to change | Miami Herald

Dolphins Defense

Young defensive players impress Dolphins | Miami Herald

Dolphins 2018 Season

Ryan Tannehill interception by Bengals' Michael Johnson stuns Dolphins

It was certainly a bad break, but those seem to happen more often when you’re doing everything...

Dolphins remain confident heading into Bears game despite 2 losses

The Dolphins spent the entire week leading up to their game against the Bengals talking about how de...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 10/8/18: Miami Dolphins Embarrass Themselves After Meltdown Loss To The Cincinnati Bengals - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins at Bengals result shows Miami needs improvements at the top - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins fell to 3-2 on the season following their complete collapse in the second half of the team’s Week 5 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a game that the team lead 17-0, the...