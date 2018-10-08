The Splash Zone 10/8/18: Dolphins Embarrass Themselves After Meltdown

Boy, there’s really nothing I can say after witnessing that meltdown yesterday. The defense did their job, but that offense was just putrid in the second half. Poor blocking by the offensive line along with some poor decision by Ryan Tannehill cost the Dolphins this game. This one is more disheartening then last week’s blowout against New England. When things seemed to be going well after week 3, injuries started hitting everyone and there is only so much you can do after that.

