The Splash Zone 10/7/18: Dolphins at Bengals

The Dolphins will be without Cameron Wake as the defensive end stayed home and did not travel with the team. The Pro Bowl lineman had not practiced at all during the week and it was presumed he would miss the game after he couldn’t get out and practice. It’s still not clear if DeVante Parker will play either as the wide receiver has been fighting injuries during the early part of the season. The Bengals are also a little banged up, but the Dolphins are going to have a tough test ahead of them today.

Miami Dolphins have big plans for QB Luke Falk despite injury

The Dolphins placed fourth-string quarterback Luke Falk on Injured Reserve today to open a roster sp...

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker's injury could keep him out vs. Bengals

It was a familiar scene for DeVante Parker as the rest of the Dolphins broke off from team stretchin...

How did Dolphins WR Albert Wilson end up at Georgia State?

Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has a way of making things work, no matter how bleak the outloo...

DeVante Parker’s odd and frustrating Dolphins tenure continues - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Parker didn't report his quad injury to the team last week, putting them in a bind in a game plan in which he was a major component in New England.

As hype builds for young Dolphins DT's, Vincent Taylor warns

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor recently tweeted: “Don’t Believ...

Miami Dolphins rule out DE Cameron Wake (knee) for Bengals game

The Dolphins will go without five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake for Sunday’s game a...

The Dolphins must look out for Carl Lawson - The Phinsider

Geno Atkins isn’t the only freak the Dolphins have to be concerned with on Sunday.

