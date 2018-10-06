The Splash Zone 10/6/18: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Bengals

The Dolphins will be taking a trip up north to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins are pretty wounded heading into this game, but the Bengals are also a tad injured. The Dolphins listed 15 players on their injury report with Cameron Wake being listed as doubtful. With the injuries and heading into enemy territory, things look bleak for Sunday but the Dolphins could still pull a surprise upset on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins decimated, depleted headed into Cincinnati Bengals game

Every NFL team has injuries at this point of the season, but this is ridiculous.

Dolphins at Bengals

Miami Dolphins practice report: DE Cameron Wake (knee) out again

The Dolphins have more than a dozen players on their injury report for the Cincinnati game this...

Adam Gase

What Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Friday before Bengals game

Here is some of what Adam Gase said Friday:

• The majority of the guys are going to be able to...

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins promote TE Nick O’Leary of Palm Beach to 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins are promoting tight end Nick O’Leary from practice squad to the 53-man rost...

Dolphins Offensive Line

Q and A with Dolphins OT turned TE Sam Young

The Dolphins are down to two healthy tight ends and will probably proceed that way against Cincinnat...

Dolphins Defensive Line

‘Resilient’ Cameron Malveaux just turned 24. He’s been signed, promoted and released 9 times.

There’s a pretty good chance Cameron Malveaux will play for the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal ga...

