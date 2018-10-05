The Splash Zone 10/5/18: Cameron Wake Misses Practice Again

Defensive end, Cameron Wake, was held out of practice yesterday for the second straight day. The veteran lineman is dealing with a knee injury that he received two weeks ago against the Raiders. Adam Gase isn’t sure yet if Wake will play Sunday or not. Andre Branch may be set to return on Sunday and could start if Wake is sidelined.

Dolphins DE Cameron Wake did not practice for second straight day

The Dolphins don’t go to Cincinnati often and haven’t won there since 2012.

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins’ Frank Gore: We can create more carries by staying on field

In the moments after the Dolphins were crushed at New England, coach Adam Gase admitted he needs to...

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins have lost two starters on OL to injury already this year

The Dolphins’ offensive line wants to bury last week’s game against New England and neve...

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins’ Raekwon McMillan: ‘I’ve got to play better.’

It was brought to Raekwon McMillan’s attention that on the Miami Dolphins roster, he’s n...

Return Of The Buckeye: McMillan Back In Ohio To Face Bengals

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan is going back to Ohio this weekend, back to the state where he became a two-time All-American in college.

Dolphins Secondary

Xavien Howard haunted by A.J. Green ‘You Got Mossed!’ moment

Two years ago, Xavien Howard was watching ESPN when he saw a video of A.J.

AC In The AM: How Good Can Xavien Howard Be?

You look at the game-tilting plays he makes, the top-tier receivers he covers and the manner in which he approaches his job, and it’s difficult to believe that Xavien Howard is just in his third NFL season.

Dolphins at Bengals

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis expects better effort from Dolphins

The Bengals and Dolphins aren’t that different.

Miami Dolphins: Thursday practice report; who’s sitting out?

The Dolphins returned to practice on Thursday and moved indoors.

