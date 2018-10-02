The Splash Zone 10/2/18: Has Anyone Seen Kenyan Drake?

Kenyan Drake’s face can be found on the side of milk cartons now. The third year running back has been nonexistent these past two weeks and Frank Gore continues to get more attempts. Drake has the potential to be a huge star at the running back position. But when the o-line is not blocking well and he’s not getting the attempts, it makes it tough to showcase his talents.

Miami's lead back has a total of eight carries in the last two weeks, and coach Adam Gase said the Dolphins need to come up with a better plan.

Cameron Wake has been on the wrong side of a few Miami Dolphins blowouts in his career.

In this game, the less you played the better.

Danny Amendola stood at his locker in Gillette Stadium, in front of an unfamiliar visiting stal...

What went right in the first three games went wrong Sunday against the Patriots. That about sums up a 38-7 loss, a surprisingly disappointing performance any way you break it down.

The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday, which would have been an understandable and justifiable explanation of what should have happened during the teams’ Week 4 showdown....