The Splash Zone 10/14/18: Dolphins Set To Face Off Against The Bears

The Miami Dolphins will face off against the Chicago Bears today as the Dolphins will look to end a two game losing streak at home. The offense lost the team last weeks game against the Cincinnati Bengals, so lets hope that unit can come together today and come away with a victory. The Bears defense is pretty darn good. Their defense is led by Khalil Mack who always seems to make a game changing play and is a force to be reckoned with. So will the Dolphins end their losing streak?

Dolphins vs. Bears: Keep an eye on Ryan Tannehill, Ja'Wuan James

This initially looked like one of the more favorable games on the Dolphins' schedule, but they...

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Lieser: Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill's shoulder injury tests Gase's plan

The Dolphins bet everything on Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, and that would've been fine whet...

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins cut OT Sam Young, go with Zach Sterup as new backup

The Dolphins are moving on from backup offensive tackle Sam Young, who would have been next in line...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins being careful with DE Cameron Wake's knee injury

Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake's knee injury is thought to be relatively minor, for now,...

