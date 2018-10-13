The Splash Zone 10/13/18: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Bears

The Dolphins will be facing off against the Chicago Bears tomorrow. The Dolphins offense needs to have a good day and come away with a win against a pretty good Bears defense. Ryan Tannehill is facing heavy scrutiny right now and needs to play well to silence the critics. The good news heading into the game is that Laremy Tunsil is out of the concussion protocol and will play on tomorrow.

AC In The AM: Important Test For Offense

The challenge is imposing. There’s no other way to look at it. You’ve got a struggling Dolphins’ offense, searching for consistency, trying to re-gain some mojo after back-to-back disappointments, going up against a Chicago Bears defense as formidable as any in the league.

Bears at Dolphins

Cam Wake injury: Miami Dolphins Friday practice report

The Dolphins practiced outside on Friday, two days before a home game against the Bears.

Dolphins Running Backs

Kenyan Drake obliterates Carl Lawson on chip block, inspires Dolphins

Kenyan Drake destroyed Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson on a chip block last week.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant sets career goal: ‘Hall of Fame’

The littlest Dolphin has the biggest dream.

